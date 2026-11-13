⚠️ Winter holiday closures for Davis city offices

Several City of Davis offices will be closed or on limited hours during the winter holidays from Monday, December 28, 2026, through Wednesday, December 30, 2026.

If you need to visit a city office in person during that time, try to:

Handle your business before December 28 or after December 30

or Check the specific department’s hours ahead of time, since some may just have reduced hours instead of being fully closed

This affects multiple city offices, so plan ahead for things like permits, payments, or other in-person services during that Dec 28–30 window.