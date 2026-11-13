undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Davis
⚠️ Davis city offices limited Dec 28–30, 2026
10 days ago
⚠️ Winter holiday closures for Davis city offices
Several City of Davis offices will be closed or on limited hours during the winter holidays from Monday, December 28, 2026, through Wednesday, December 30, 2026.
If you need to visit a city office in person during that time, try to:
- Handle your business before December 28 or after December 30
- Check the specific department’s hours ahead of time, since some may just have reduced hours instead of being fully closed
This affects multiple city offices, so plan ahead for things like permits, payments, or other in-person services during that Dec 28–30 window.
More Info: City Offices Closed | City Calendar | City of Davi...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.