Davis details El Niño storm prep and safety steps

The City of Davis is expanding winter storm work ahead of possible El Niño impacts, including heavy rain, local flooding, power outages and downed trees, by clearing more than 3,100 storm drains, cleaning drainage channels, checking known flood spots, and staging backup generators and extra tree crews across the city. Residents are urged to prepare by keeping gutters and drains clear, checking roofs and private trees, charging phones and flashlights, treating dark traffic signals as four‑way stops, and never driving through standing water. Call 911 for life‑threatening emergencies such as downed power lines or gas leaks (then PG&E 1-800-743-5000), report large tree limbs or debris in streets to Public Works 530-757-5686 from 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., and after hours to the Davis Police non‑emergency line at 530-747-5400; non‑emergency storm issues in public areas can be reported through the MyDavis app or the City’s online request system. More storm preparation information: www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/public-works-utilities-and-operations/storm-preparation More emergency preparation information: www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/emergency-information/preparing-for-an-emergency.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Davis City