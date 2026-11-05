undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Politics
Court rules on San Jose protester rights case
3 days ago
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a San Jose police officer violated a protester's Fourth Amendment rights by firing into a crowd, but still granted the officer qualified immunity even after a jury had awarded $1.35 million in damages. A separate California civil rights claim in the case is still not resolved. More information: https://t.co/I1a1xMqXx3
This content is adapted from materials provided by Vanguard News Group
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.