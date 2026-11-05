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Politics

Court rules on San Jose protester rights case

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQwRY_1GnlB7TR00

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a San Jose police officer violated a protester's Fourth Amendment rights by firing into a crowd, but still granted the officer qualified immunity even after a jury had awarded $1.35 million in damages. A separate California civil rights claim in the case is still not resolved. More information: https://t.co/I1a1xMqXx3

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