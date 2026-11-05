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Davis

Survey on Davis General Plan maps open to Nov. 13

4 days ago
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The City of Davis is asking neighbors to share their views on the Draft Land Use and Mobility Maps for the Davis General Plan update. People can take an online survey to give their opinions.

The survey is open now and will close on Nov. 13. You can take it at www.davisgeneralplan.com before it closes to make sure your voice is heard.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Davis

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