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🏥 Davie, FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Davie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big hospital systems. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from new grads to seasoned specialists.
Staff Sterile Compounding Pharmacist
- Employer: The Pharmacy Hub
- Location: Davie, FL (100% on site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year
Work in a modern sterile compounding cleanroom, preparing and verifying sterile meds under USP standards. This role offers a 44-hour/week salaried schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match 100% up to 4%, PTO, holidays), and room to grow in a fast-expanding telepharmacy operation.
Ophthalmic / Optometric Technician
- Employer: Pannu Laser & Vision Institute
- Location: Davie, FL (travel to Weston & Lauderdale Lakes)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on tech role in a busy eye practice doing refractions, pressures, visual fields, OCT, and patient prep. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of experience and can rotate between offices; perks include flexible schedule, health insurance, PTO, and uniform allowance for eligible staff.
Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) – Davie Outpatient Clinic
- Employer: CardioFlex Therapy
- Location: Davie, FL (clinic + home health in Broward, Dade & Palm Beach)
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $30.00 – $60.00/hour
Support OTs with treatment plans in both outpatient and home settings, working with orthopedic, pediatric, geriatric, and neuro patients. This role is ideal if you like variety, collaboration with a full rehab team, and seeing patients gain independence.
New Graduate Nurse Residency
- Employer: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (HCA Florida Healthcare)
- Location: Davie, FL (may include travel to other HCA Florida facilities)
- Type: Full-time, paid residency
Year-long RN residency with no experience required, designed to help new grads move from school to bedside with confidence. Includes specialty training, monthly education, simulations, preceptorship, and access to HCA’s comprehensive benefits, tuition and loan support, 401(k) with match, and career growth across multiple hospitals.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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