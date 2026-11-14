Davie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big hospital systems. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from new grads to seasoned specialists.

Employer: The Pharmacy Hub

The Pharmacy Hub Location: Davie, FL (100% on site)

(100% on site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year

Work in a modern sterile compounding cleanroom, preparing and verifying sterile meds under USP standards. This role offers a 44-hour/week salaried schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match 100% up to 4%, PTO, holidays), and room to grow in a fast-expanding telepharmacy operation.

Employer: Pannu Laser & Vision Institute

Pannu Laser & Vision Institute Location: Davie, FL (travel to Weston & Lauderdale Lakes)

(travel to Weston & Lauderdale Lakes) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on tech role in a busy eye practice doing refractions, pressures, visual fields, OCT, and patient prep. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of experience and can rotate between offices; perks include flexible schedule, health insurance, PTO, and uniform allowance for eligible staff.

Employer: CardioFlex Therapy

CardioFlex Therapy Location: Davie, FL (clinic + home health in Broward, Dade & Palm Beach)

(clinic + home health in Broward, Dade & Palm Beach) Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $30.00 – $60.00/hour

Support OTs with treatment plans in both outpatient and home settings, working with orthopedic, pediatric, geriatric, and neuro patients. This role is ideal if you like variety, collaboration with a full rehab team, and seeing patients gain independence.

Employer: HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (HCA Florida Healthcare)

(HCA Florida Healthcare) Location: Davie, FL (may include travel to other HCA Florida facilities)

(may include travel to other HCA Florida facilities) Type: Full-time, paid residency

Year-long RN residency with no experience required, designed to help new grads move from school to bedside with confidence. Includes specialty training, monthly education, simulations, preceptorship, and access to HCA’s comprehensive benefits, tuition and loan support, 401(k) with match, and career growth across multiple hospitals.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.