Looking for a fun, furry friend in Fort Lauderdale? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

All dogs below are at Sandy Paws Canine Rescue in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For any pup, you can call (754) 610-8684 with questions.

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Sandy Paws Canine Rescue

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Contact: (754) 610-8684

Bentley is a handsome young French Bulldog with a classic fawn coat and black accents. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and full of life, a great match if you want a playful companion who’s starting to grow up a bit.

👉 Meet Bentley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Sandy Paws Canine Rescue

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Contact: (754) 610-8684

Gordo is a baby French Bulldog with a striking merle coat. He’s still very young and will need a family ready for puppy training, structure, and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Gordo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Sandy Paws Canine Rescue

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Contact: (754) 610-8684

Flaco is a blue/gray baby Frenchie with a soft, eye-catching coat. As a young puppy, he’ll thrive with a patient adopter who can help him learn good manners and feel safe.

👉 Meet Flaco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle / Maltipoo mix

Goldendoodle / Maltipoo mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Sandy Paws Canine Rescue

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Contact: (754) 610-8684

Alex is a young Goldendoodle/Maltipoo mix, a fluffy, tan boy who may appeal to fans of doodle-type dogs. Being young, he’s likely active and will enjoy regular walks, playtime, and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Sandy Paws Canine Rescue

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Contact: (754) 610-8684

Mila is a baby female French Bulldog with a beautiful blue/gray coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn routines from the start.

👉 Meet Mila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fort Lauderdale, consider visiting Sandy Paws Canine Rescue or calling (754) 610-8684 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.