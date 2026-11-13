Davie has a steady mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box stores to local gas stations. If you like talking to people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Miami water and air

Miami water and air Location: Davie, FL (Big Box Retail Locations)

(Big Box Retail Locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40K–$90K/year (salary + commission + bonus)

Talk with shoppers in big-box stores, offer free water quality tests, and set in-home appointments for a long-standing water treatment company. Great fit if you’re outgoing, comfortable starting conversations, and want commission upside plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of South Florida

Location: Davie, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on store role doing customer service, cashiering, stocking, and donation intake in a busy thrift environment. Good for someone who likes staying active, learning many tasks, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Not listed (local gas station)

Not listed (local gas station) Location: Davie, FL 33314

Type: Part-time (weekends only, ~16–24 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Weekend-only cashier job at a busy gas station and convenience store, with day, evening, or night shifts. Perfect if you’re 21+, bilingual (English/Spanish), and want steady part-time hours in a friendly, fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.