📣 Davie, FL Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Davie’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially for people who know how to sell, market, and build brands. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Location: Davie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales and rental team at one of North America’s largest equipment dealers. This role is great if you like a fast pace, detailed admin work, and helping customers while enjoying training, tuition help, 401(k) match, PTO, 10 paid holidays, and full benefits.

Employer: Seminole Hard Rock Support Services

Location: Davie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead brand and marketing projects that touch Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock hotels, casinos, and cafes worldwide. Ideal if you have 5+ years in brand/creative work and want to shape campaigns, visual identity, and marketing assets across a big, global brand with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Dog Grooming USA

Location: Hybrid – Davie, FL

Type: Contract

Salary: $46,500 – $65,100 per year

Help launch Dog Hotel USA from the ground up and create the playbook for locations nationwide. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in commercial dog boarding/daycare who wants to design services, operations, and growth plans for a new pet-care brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—new roles pop up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.