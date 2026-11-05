undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ Davie rain update: park closures, sports canceled, trash on schedule
⚠️ Davie park closures, sports cancellations & trash pickup today
Due to heavy rain, the Town of Davie has updated park and trash services for today, November 4, 2026:
Parks fully closed (until further notice):
- Lange Park – 6550 SW 47th St
- Oakhill Equestrian Park – 3100 SW 130th Ave
- Liberty Park – 13500 SW 8th St
Partial park/trail closures:
- South section of Sunny Lake Park, 5300 Griffin Rd
- Trails at Robbins, 4005 Hiatus Rd
- East section of Peaceful Ridge, 2950 Frontage Rd
- North trail at Wolf Lake Park, 5400 SW 76th Ave
- North lake trail at Silver Lake Park, 5695 SW 52nd Ave
Playgrounds closed: Bamford Sports Complex, Lange, Liberty, Oakhill Equestrian, Reflections Park, and the Shenandoah Park playground near the entrance (playground near shelter is open).
Still open: Pine Island Multipurpose Center & Fitness Center. All grass sports fields are closed and all outdoor sports programs are canceled.
Trash & bulk pickup:
- No changes today – normal Wednesday/Saturday garbage and Zone 3 bulk (First Wednesday) collections, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., as long as conditions stay safe.
Flood safety:
- Do not walk, play, or swim in standing water.
- Do not drive through flooded streets – turn around and take another route.
Stay informed:
- Text “AlertDavie” to 888-777 for Everbridge alerts
- Or subscribe to Davie News and Announcements and follow @TownofDavie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Nextdoor.
Media contacts: 954-797-1035, 954-797-1190, 954-797-1102.
More Info: Park Updates and Solid Waste Services • Davie, FL
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.