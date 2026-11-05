⚠️ Davie rain update: park closures, sports canceled, trash on schedule

⚠️ Davie park closures, sports cancellations & trash pickup today

Due to heavy rain, the Town of Davie has updated park and trash services for today, November 4, 2026:

Parks fully closed (until further notice):

Lange Park – 6550 SW 47th St

Oakhill Equestrian Park – 3100 SW 130th Ave

Liberty Park – 13500 SW 8th St

Partial park/trail closures:

South section of Sunny Lake Park , 5300 Griffin Rd

, 5300 Griffin Rd Trails at Robbins , 4005 Hiatus Rd

, 4005 Hiatus Rd East section of Peaceful Ridge , 2950 Frontage Rd

, 2950 Frontage Rd North trail at Wolf Lake Park , 5400 SW 76th Ave

, 5400 SW 76th Ave North lake trail at Silver Lake Park, 5695 SW 52nd Ave

Playgrounds closed: Bamford Sports Complex, Lange, Liberty, Oakhill Equestrian, Reflections Park, and the Shenandoah Park playground near the entrance (playground near shelter is open).

Still open: Pine Island Multipurpose Center & Fitness Center. All grass sports fields are closed and all outdoor sports programs are canceled.

Trash & bulk pickup:

No changes today – normal Wednesday/Saturday garbage and Zone 3 bulk (First Wednesday) collections, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., as long as conditions stay safe.

Flood safety:

Do not walk, play, or swim in standing water.

walk, play, or swim in standing water. Do not drive through flooded streets – turn around and take another route.

Stay informed:

Text “AlertDavie” to 888-777 for Everbridge alerts

for Everbridge alerts Or subscribe to Davie News and Announcements and follow @TownofDavie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Nextdoor.

Media contacts: 954-797-1035, 954-797-1190, 954-797-1102.