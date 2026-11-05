📅 Veterans Breakfast at Pine Island Center Nov. 17

📅 Veterans Breakfast with possible Town Council attendance

A Veterans Breakfast is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center, 3801 S. Pine Island Rd, Davie, FL 33328.

This notice is to let residents know that one or more members of the Town of Davie Town Council may attend this breakfast event.

If you plan to go, just head to the Pine Island Multipurpose Center at 9:30 a.m. on November 17, 2026. This can be a chance to honor veterans and you may also see Town Council members there.