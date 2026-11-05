Davie Veterans Day Ceremony and Schedule Changes

The Town of Davie will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park, 5750 SW 39th Street, with guest speakers, an honor guard, Armed Forces medleys, and a light lunch; admission is free and all ages are welcome. Limited parking will be at Veterans Park, with satellite parking at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4201 Rodeo Way, and a free shuttle bus between the rodeo grounds and the ceremony. In observance of Veterans Day, Town municipal offices will be closed on November 11, 2026, reopening November 12, 2026, at 7:30 a.m., while parks and facilities will have modified hours: all Town parks, playgrounds, and restrooms open 9 a.m. to sunset (except Driftwood, Shenandoah, Waterford, and Waverly Park open until 9 p.m., and Pine Island Park/Bamford Sports Complex until 10 p.m., with no programmed sports), Pine Island Fitness Center and Pine Island Aquatic Center open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Pine Island Multipurpose Center open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; garbage and bulk collection will operate as normal. More information: https://www.davie-fl.gov/m/NewsFlash/home/detail/1677

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Davie - Government