🛒 Several Davie, FL Retail & Customer Service Jobs $15–$23/hr

Davie has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from gas station cashier work to a lead role at a specialty food store. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Wild Fork

Wild Fork Location: Davie, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour + monthly bonus potential

Hands-on lead role in a specialty food store where you guide the team, keep the store running smoothly, and give customers “personal chef” style service. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and fun food perks like monthly product giveaways and a store allowance).

Employer: SMCP (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot)

SMCP (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot) Location listed: Davie, FL (role based at Aventura Mall, FL)

Type: Part-time keyholder (hours not listed)

Part-time keyholder (hours not listed) Pay: Competitive base hourly pay + individual commission + sales incentives (exact rate not listed)

Great fit if you love fashion and want a step into luxury retail leadership. You’ll help open/close the store, support the team, style clients, and earn commission, with 50% employee discount, seasonal wardrobe, 401(k), PTO, and voluntary health benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Davie, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Classic drugstore customer service role: running the register, stocking shelves, helping customers, and keeping the store clean. Good if you want a big, stable employer with clear training and room to grow; benefits info is on the Walgreens site.

Employer: TAB USA

Location: Davie, FL 33314

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Gas station cashier job with day or night shifts. You’ll run the register (Verifone Ruby experience preferred), stock coolers and shelves, work in the freezer, and keep the store clean. In-person only; you’ll need to commute to or relocate to Davie 33314.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.