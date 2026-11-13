A Democratic wave swept through the state and federal races on Tuesday, catching numerous incumbents in its wake.

Republican Congressman Addison McDowell was one of those casualties as High Point Mayor and Democratic candidate Cyril Jefferson captured District 6 and turned it blue.

After the dust settled, Jefferson had 140,000 votes to McDowell’s 133,737. His vote total represented 51.14 percent of votes cast in the race for a district that was recently redrawn by North Carolina Republicans. That district was heavily scrutinized by critics as having been gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

On Wednesday, Jefferson was in the midst of a media blitz while taking several congratulatory phone calls from family, friends and supporters, as well as communicating with “some folks in D.C. in terms of the transition conversation.”

Jefferson is the mayor of High Point, the 6th District’s largest city. He pointed to that experience as having helped secure his win on Tuesday. In fact, he is the second High Point mayor to run for the seat in the last two years. Jay Wagner lost in the Republican primary to McDowell in 2024. Jefferson believes that his understanding of local government offered a valuable viewpoint and connection with the voters of the 6th District who were feeling left behind by the status quo. In fact, a disinvestment of federal funding to High Point by the current administration prompted him to run in the first place.

“Part of the impetus for my decision had to do with High Point losing funding from the federal government that was supposed to go to the south end of town,” he said. “Those projects related to water, sewer infrastructure and economic development.”

He added, “Our city was growing. Violent crimes were going down, jobs going up. A lot of good things that we can point to. We were committed to building a better city. The last thing you want is folks at the federal level not doing their part.”

It is an issue that was not just isolated to High Point as far as the district was concerned.

“Salisbury is aware of a similar issue,” he said. “Twenty-two million (dollars) were divested from Salisbury. That was part of what started this conversation for me as a domino and us not having a representative willing to go advocate on our behalf.”

Other moves like the tariffs hurt the area.

“The tariffs started and impacted our furniture market,” he said.

Jefferson addressed the redrawn districts, acknowledging that it created a challenge but not a deterrent.

“The gerrymandering activity is a bit of a discouraging dynamic in redrawing maps that favor one side over the other,” he said. “It felt like an unfair advantage that one side gets, but every race I have ever run, and three races I have won, every one I was the underdog going into the race. In each case, winning and coming out on top despite those long odds.”

Jefferson now heads to Washington with a couple of main objectives in mind.

“Folks don’t feel like the economy works for everyone, between both affordability and workforce opportunities,” he said. “We have to build a better government that produces better results.”