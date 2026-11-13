Davie County Schools (DCS) was well represented at the annual North Carolina Music Educators Association Conference in Winston-Salem, where students and music educators were recognized for their outstanding talent, dedication, and contributions to music education.

The weekend brought several accomplishments for DCS, including the following educator honors:

Andrew Hicks received the Ed Rooker Encore Young Educator Award.

Mandy James received the Award of Excellence from the Northwest District Bandmasters Association.

James and Matt Brusseau were both inducted into the American School Band Directors Association, a prestigious honor recognizing their dedication and contributions to the field of music education.

DCS students also had the opportunity to showcase their musical talents at the conference. On Saturday, William Ellis Middle School’s eighth grade percussion ensemble, under the direction of James, performed for conference attendees.

On Sunday, Davie County High School sophomore Charlesten Haynes performed with the N.C. High School Honors Chorus, joining 177 high school students from across the state.