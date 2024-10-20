Open in App
    Here to Help: Firefighters go into community in effort to prevent emergencies

    By Mike Barnhardt,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rXOY_0wEeTygq00

    Mocksville firefighters are busy – and it’s not always answering an emergency call.
    Sometimes it’s to help prevent future emergencies, as was the case on Saturday, Oct. 12 when Capt.CJ Dwiggins and firefighters Bryson Collins, Mathew Turney and Brandon Johnson; headed down East Depot Street.
    Area residents, church members, business owners and community partners including Master Gardeners, who help to maintain the community garden in the area and spoke briefly to the group, where in attendance under the shelter on to learn fire prevention safety tips and life saving CPR skills.
    The session began with a greeting, welcome and purpose presented by HAP board members, Alice Brown, Eddie Johnson and Executive Director Sharon Anderson. The Rev. Joe Clark, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, offered a prayer.
    Dwiggins said he was excited to teach the community about fire safety and prevention. He stressed the importance of residents having properly installed smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguisher in the home. He also stated the importance of changing the batteries on a regular basis in these devices.
    Bryson Collins led instruction on CPR, using a dummy to demonstrate how to administer proper chest compressions to someone experiencing cardiac arrest.
    The Heimlich maneuver was explained, as well as an alternative procedure for choking victims that aren’t good candidates for the Heimlich.
    They demonstrated how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) on someone whose heart has stopped beating.
    In addition to the wealth of knowledge shared, the Mocksville Fire Department also provided door prizes, including smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. Free installation was offered to residents who needed assistance.
    Besides learning about fire safety, attendees had the opportunity to meet and greet neighbors, other community members and community partners. Free snacks, candy, and drinks were provided. Music by Chucky Clement created a festive atmosphere. A special prize was presented to one of the youths in attendance, Alyssa Snow.
    The session concluded with a send off appeal for residents to head up Depot Street for the Autumn Equinox Festival.
    HAP offers a special thanks to: Mocksville Police Department; Master Gardner Club (Teresa Johnson Crowder and Karen Brownlow); HAP Community; Rev. Joe Clark, Shiloh Baptist Church; Volunteers Cheryl Barker, Andrienne Brown, Cassandra Mason, Syandra Mayfield and Chuckie Clement.

    The post Here to Help: Firefighters go into community in effort to prevent emergencies appeared first on Davie County Enterprise Record .

