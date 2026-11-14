Davidson’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around data and tools that support big industrial brands. If you’re into analytics, pricing, or Salesforce, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Davidson, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early– to mid–career role where you turn business problems into dashboards, reports, and AI‑powered tools. You’ll work with Snowflake, Qlik, Power BI, KNIME, Excel, and AI‑enabled analytics, partnering with Finance, Engineering, Operations, and more to improve decisions and processes.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Davidson, NC – 525 Harbour Place Dr (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Salesforce-based CARE Calculator/CPQ tool that powers service agreement pricing. This role owns the roadmap, requirements, testing, and user support, perfect if you like mixing CRM, pricing logic, and cross‑functional work with Sales, Service, Finance, and IT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and add similar roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.