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📣 Davidson, NC Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Davidson’s job scene is strong for sales and product pros right now, especially around climate tech and smart building solutions. If you like client work, tech, or sustainability, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Product Manager – Smart Services
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Davidson, NC (also available in St. Paul, MN)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $146,521.66 – $204,609.99 (base, salary) + incentive eligible
Lead smart services offerings for Trane’s North America Commercial HVAC business. You’ll shape product strategy, pricing, and go-to-market plans, with a Monday–Thursday onsite schedule and flexible Fridays, plus strong day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO.
Account Manager
- Employer: Aquanomix
- Location: Davidson, NC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own relationships with new and existing clients for a data-driven water technology company. Great fit if you enjoy client-facing work, working with data and reports, and care about water management and sustainability.
2027 Technical Sales Intern – Equipment
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Virtual (posted from Davidson, NC; roles across North America)
- Type: Full-time, 12-week summer internship
- Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour
Hands-on summer internship in technical sales for engineering students (bachelor’s or master’s). You’ll shadow account managers, join customer meetings, and learn how HVAC systems and building controls are sold, with a path toward Trane’s Graduate Training Program.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles you can explore from the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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