At 7:00 PM in Davidson County, the temperature is 41.9°F with a light wind blowing at 4.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.9°F and the low dropped to 32.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.7 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 36.3°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 4.8 mph, and precipitation is not anticipated.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are set to remain stable with clear skies and no significant changes expected overnight.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 53°F 33°F Mainly clear

Sunday 54°F 32°F Overcast

Monday 56°F 32°F Clear sky

Tuesday 60°F 43°F Clear sky

Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast

Thursday 67°F 47°F Overcast

Friday 66°F 51°F Overcast