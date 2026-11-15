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11/14/26: Clear Skies and High of 52, Currently 42 with Light Winds
By Source Staff,4 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Davidson County, the temperature is 41.9°F with a light wind blowing at 4.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 52.9°F and the low dropped to 32.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.7 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 36.3°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 4.8 mph, and precipitation is not anticipated.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are set to remain stable with clear skies and no significant changes expected overnight.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 53°F 33°F Mainly clear
Sunday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 32°F Clear sky
Tuesday 60°F 43°F Clear sky
Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 51°F Overcast