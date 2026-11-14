Currently in Davidson County at 12:50 PM, the temperature is 50.9°F with a light wind coming from the southwest at 7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky is clear.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 51.8°F with a low of 32.5°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9 mph during the afternoon. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.9°F, with winds calming down to around 4.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0% throughout the day and tonight, with mainly clear skies expected.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for the area at this time. Conditions are stable with a pleasant afternoon transitioning into a cool evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 52°F 33°F Mainly clear

Sunday 55°F 29°F Overcast

Monday 56°F 34°F Overcast

Tuesday 60°F 43°F Clear sky

Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast

Thursday 67°F 47°F Overcast

Friday 67°F 52°F Overcast