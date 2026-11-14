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Tennessee
Middle Tennessee Weather Forecast for November 14-16, 2026
By Michael Carpenter,13 days ago
Dry weather holds across Middle Tennessee through Monday. Mornings start at or below freezing, and afternoon highs climb a few degrees each day. More Weather News
Saturday, November 14
Sunny and cold. Highs reach the low 50s after a morning low in the upper 20s. No rain is expected.
Sunday, November 15
Dry and slightly warmer. Highs reach the mid 50s, with a morning low near 30. The chance of rain is 5 percent or less.
Monday, November 16
Dry, with the warming trend continuing. Highs reach the upper 50s, with a morning low in the low 30s. No rain is expected.
Looking Ahead
Temperatures keep rising through midweek, with highs in the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.