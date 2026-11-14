KFC Doubles Rewards Points and Expands Free Food Menu

KFC Rewards double points are available now through November 30, 2026, as part of a limited-time promotion the chain is calling Finger Lickin’ Fan Fest. The offer started November 11 and gives KFC Rewards members 2X points on orders placed through the KFC app or KFC.com. More Eat & Drink News

KFC Rewards Members Earn 2X Points Through November 30

From November 11 through November 30, members earn double points on purchases made in the KFC app or on KFC.com. That means points toward free food add up twice as fast as usual during the promotion.

A few rules apply. Members have to unlock the offer in their account before they buy, and it is limited to three purchases per day. Delivery orders do not count, and the offer cannot be combined with other deals. It is good at participating restaurants in all 50 states.

The Secret Recipe Vault Now Has 24 Items

The Secret Recipe Vault is where KFC Rewards members trade points for free food. KFC expanded it from about a dozen choices to 24 menu items and combos, spread across four tiers at 250, 500, 750 and 1,000 points.

The new options range from a single snack or side to a full meal.

New Free Food Options at Each Points Tier

250 points:

Biscuit

500 points:

Large Side

Pot Pie

2 Pieces of Chicken

3 Tenders

750 points:

Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

6 Wings

3-Piece Tender Combo

2-Piece Chicken Combo

1,000 points:

Big Box 3-Piece Chicken

Big Box 5-Piece Tender

4-Piece Combo

How to Join KFC Rewards

Anyone who is not a member yet can sign up for free. New members get a welcome offer of 50% off their first purchase. Membership also comes with a birthday gift and access to members-only deals throughout the year.

Why KFC Is Running the Promotion Before the Holidays

KFC tied the timing to holiday budgets. The company cited the latest Consumer Price Index, which showed prices up 3.7% year over year in September. It also pointed to a Deloitte survey that found 38% of shoppers qualify as holiday value seekers.

The company also noted that more people are using “moneymaxxing” tactics such as loyalty programs to stretch their spending. November brings football watch parties, Friendsgiving, holiday travel and family gatherings, all occasions when people tend to order out.

KFC Go Buckets Start at $3.49

For a lower-cost option outside the rewards program, KFC sells Go Buckets starting at $3.49. They come in six chicken and side combinations sized for eating on the go.