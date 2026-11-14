undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern Introduces New Cannoli Flavors
By Donna Vissman,12 days ago
Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern in Nashville at 425 Chestnut is celebrating fall with three new seasonal cannoli flavors. More Eat & Drink News
The restaurant, known for its Chicago tavern-style pizza, has added a selection of cannoli featuring a twist on the classic Italian dessert.
The new flavors include:
Pumpkin Spice Cannoli
Cinnamon Cheesecake Cannoli
Girl Scout Cookie Cannoli
Dicey’s rotates its cannoli flavors throughout the year, offering guests new seasonal desserts.
Located in Nashville, Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern is part of Chicago-based hospitality group Land and Sea Dept. The restaurant specializes in thin, crispy Chicago tavern-style pizza, along with appetizers, salads, subs, and specialty pies.
The menu also features cocktails, frozen drinks, and a selection of beer.