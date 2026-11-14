Teams from across Middle Tennessee took the field Friday, Nov. 13, in the TSSAA high school football playoffs, with private school quarterfinals and Round 2 games in the public school classifications. Below are final scores for teams in 10 Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, November 13

Cannon County

Cannon Co. 34, Tellico Plains 20

Cheatham County

Westview 58, Cheatham Co. 13

Davidson County

East Nashville 34, Fairley 6

Dyersburg 24, Whites Creek 20

Pearl Cohn 42, Lakeland Prep 7

Houston 28, Antioch 21

Nashville Christian 42, Trinity Christian 21 – Quarterfinal

Knoxville Grace 25, FRA 24 – Quarterfinal

Baylor 49, CPA 7 – Quarterfinal

Briarcrest 41, MBA 10 – Quarterfinal

Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 21 – Quarterfinal

Maury County

Lexington 44, Spring Hill 6

Knoxville Central 40, Columbia 17

Robertson County

Coalfield 30, Jo Byrns 0

Springfield 41, Haywood 26

Rutherford County

Greenfield 29, Eagleville 27

Smyrna 48, Dobyns-Bennett 6

Maryville 22, Oakland 21

Riverdale 32, Science Hill 6

Jackson Christian 23, MTCS 13 – Quarterfinal

USJ 38, Providence Christian 7 – Quarterfinal

Sumner County

Beech 33, Memphis Central 7

Munford 55, Station Camp 18

Williamson County

Fairview 28, Covington 21

Lexington 44, Spring Hill 6

Page 28, Henry Co. 14

Kirkwood 28, Nolensville 27

Whitehaven 17, Ravenwood 16

Southwind 28, Brentwood 20

BGA 56, Silverdale 21 – Quarterfinal

Knoxville Grace 25, FRA 24 – Quarterfinal

Baylor 49, CPA 7 – Quarterfinal

Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 21 – Quarterfinal

Brentwood Academy 21, McCallie 6 – Quarterfinal

Wilson County

Cleveland 50, Green Hill 21

Friendship Christian 45, Concord Christian 42 – Quarterfinal