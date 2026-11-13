Dr. Dennis Patrick Walsh went on toward his next great adventure on November 9th, 2026.

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Dennis spent his life in service to others as an activist, educator, father, husband, brother, and friend.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter, a plethora of brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who carry his memory with love and devotion.

Somewhere out there, Dennis has reunited with beloved family and friends.

Carry on his legacy and help someone in need today, enjoy a good meal, and share a laugh with those you love.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Dennis Walsh with a donation to one of the several causes dear to his heart: The ACLU, Sierra Club, or Doctors Without Borders.

What to expect at a natural burial:

Dress for an outdoor hike and wear appropriate shoes.

Use the restroom before you arrive, there is no public toilet or running water.

Carpool to Larkspur – parking is limited.

Plan to arrive 15 minutes ahead of time.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the trailhead by Larkspur staff and volunteers.

The casket or body will be in place at the graveside prior to the arrival of family and friends.

Family and friends will hike up the hill into the nature preserve for the burial ceremony.

Words are shared and the casket or body is lowered into the grave by family and friends.

With guidance the family and friends shovel soil into the grave until it is closed.

Hike away from the graveside and return to your vehicle or explore the preserve.

Leave no trash behind.

Cut flowers are welcome.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home – Nashville Chapel.