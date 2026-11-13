Ethel Lorelle (Horne) Agostine passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2026, at the age of 98. Ethel, known as Lorelle by all, was born on February 19th, 1928, in La Grange, Georgia.

In her youth, Lorelle was an independent person with a curious mind. She graduated high school at 16 and then left Georgia for Tennessee, where she enrolled in Nashville General Hospital Nursing School, eager to assist in the war efforts.

Lorelle graduated as a Cadet Nurse in 1947 and journeyed to Sioux City, Iowa where she worked as a maternity ward nurse. While in Iowa, she befriended Don and Mabel Sorensen who introduced her to William (Bill) Agostine. After marrying in 1950, Lorelle and Bill set out west to Sequim.

In 1955, they started their homestead on Taylor Cutoff Road, where they raised nine children. As a dedicated mother and housewife, she ensured homemade meals were always on the table for the revolving houseful of her children and their many friends. For 71 years, across from the Dungeness River, Lorelle grew many vegetables, beautiful flowerbeds and maintained an orchard. Lorelle said she felt like a pioneer after first moving to Sequim, living off the land and sea.

Lorelle’s devotion for nursing never faltered, after the birth of her seventh child she returned to nursing in 1961 at Olympic Memorial Hospital in the maternity ward. If you were born in the Port Angeles hospital between 1961-1989, there is a strong possibility that Lorelle was there in the delivery room to assist with your birth.

In 1983, Bill passed away. After the devastating loss of her husband, Lorelle still found fulfillment by prioritizing her growing family, a life in faith, her nursing career, and friendships.

Even after her retirement in 1988, Lorelle never slowed down. She stayed busy volunteering at Sequim-Dungeness Hospital Guild Thrift Shop, was an active member of St. Joesph’s Catholic Church, played bridge with her card group and was a member of the Klahanne hiking club. She took time to explore her passion for traveling. She traveled to Europe and Asia with friends and family and made new friends along the way. She always looked forward to the Irrigation Festival and parade, even partaking in the parade as Buttons the Clown and, in 2018, as an Honorary Pioneer which meant a lot to her.

She may have started out as a Southern Belle, but Lorelle found her true home in Sequim where she established deep roots. She will be remembered for being witty with a great sense of humor. She was an amazing whistler and got a kick out of standing on her head. She lived a full life and will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Lorelle is survived by her nine children: Liane (Tom) Waite, Jane (Pete) La Beaume, Patti (Terry) Walt, Mary (Mark) O’Brien, John (Sue) Agostine, Tom Agostine, Paul (Brenda) Agostine, Sara (Gregg) Martenson, Peter (Pranee) Agostine, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, sister Lou Mercer and brother-in-law Jim Agostine. Donations can be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. The family is thankful for their kindness and support. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church December 1 at 11AM. A celebration of her life following at the Sequim Pioneer Garden Club.

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