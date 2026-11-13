Mary Carolyn Gregory, lovingly known as Carolyn. age 87, went peacefully to her heavenly home on November 11, 2026. Carolyn lived a life grounded in faith, family, and love. She found meaning in the everyday acts of faithfulness: loving generously, caring for others, praying through difficult seasons, rejoicing in life’s blessings, and giving herself to the people God placed in her life.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ferrell Dean Gregory. Together, they created a legacy of love and family that continues through the generations.

She is survived by her children, David F. Gregory and his wife, Debbie, and Cindy Ann Farmer and her husband, Ted; her beloved sisters, Gloria Dalton and Betty Sue Hibdon and her husband, Donnie Hibdon.

Carolyn was a cherished grandmother to Teren Yarbrough and her husband, Jay, Jordan Farmer, Jonah Farmer, Robert Gregory, Josh Gregory and his wife Alise, and Rachel Gregory. She was also blessed with her great-grandchildren Oakley Yarbrough, Judah Yarbrough, Jacksen Yarbrough, Rachael Anne Yarbrough, Everett Lilly, Leah Gregory, Luke Gregory, and Hallie Gregory.

Carolyn’s true legacy lives in the people she loved, the family she nurtured, the faith she demonstrated, and the memories carried forward by those fortunate enough to call her wife, Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Those who loved Carolyn grieve deeply, but not without hope. Her family gives thanks to God for the gift of her 87 years, for the many ways she loved and cared for them, and for the extraordinary privilege of calling her mom.

The family would like to thank those that cared for her so well at our home with Alive Hospice and Woodcrest at Blakeford.

Visitation will be at McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church, 431 W. Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, Monday, November 16th, from 4-7pm and Tuesday, November 17th, from 9am until the time of service at 10am. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home – Nashville Chapel.