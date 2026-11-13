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11/13/26: Overcast with a High of 47 and Current Temp at 45; Light Winds; Low Tonight of 36 with Continued Overcast Con…
By Source Staff,9 days ago
Current conditions in Davidson County at 12:50 PM show a temperature of 44.8°F, with winds from the north at 9.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 46.9°F, while the low will drop to 35.2°F. Wind speeds will remain around 9.3 mph throughout the afternoon and into the evening. There is a 2% chance of precipitation, and no rain is anticipated for the remainder of the day.
For tonight, temperatures will settle around a low of 36.3°F, with light winds decreasing to 6.6 mph. The overcast skies will continue overnight, maintaining a consistent outlook with no significant weather changes expected.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Friday 47°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 52°F 32°F Mainly clear
Sunday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 42°F Clear sky
Tuesday 60°F 43°F Clear sky
Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast