Current conditions in Davidson County at 12:50 PM show a temperature of 44.8°F, with winds from the north at 9.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 46.9°F, while the low will drop to 35.2°F. Wind speeds will remain around 9.3 mph throughout the afternoon and into the evening. There is a 2% chance of precipitation, and no rain is anticipated for the remainder of the day.

For tonight, temperatures will settle around a low of 36.3°F, with light winds decreasing to 6.6 mph. The overcast skies will continue overnight, maintaining a consistent outlook with no significant weather changes expected.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 47°F 35°F Overcast

Saturday 52°F 32°F Mainly clear

Sunday 55°F 32°F Overcast

Monday 56°F 42°F Clear sky

Tuesday 60°F 43°F Clear sky

Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast

Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast