Donna Gail Harwell passed away on November 11, 2026 at the age of 89. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Ken, after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons and their wives K. Neil (Jamie) Harwell, Jr, and Kevin (Judy) Harwell. Donna is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Ryan (Emilee) Harwell, Stephanie (Clent) Stewart, Drew (Rachel) Harwell, and Jenna (John) Elrod. She was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

Donna grew up in Jacksonville, FL and later attended Lipscomb University where she met the love of her life, Ken. Shortly after starting their family, they relocated to Kansas City and became active members of the Overland Park Church of Christ, which is now Christ Connect Church. While Ken served as an elder in the church, Donna enjoyed teaching Bible class and hosting Bible studies. She diligently worked in the flower ministry helping distribute flowers to shut-ins and the sick, as well as, helping to make the church an inviting place where all were welcome. Donna was also active in the benevolence ministry’s food pantry for the church. Outside of the home Donna was a part owner/operator of the Thread Mill clothing store for several years. She also worked for many years in the office of a wholesale jewelery business. Donna will always be remembered for her sweet smile, kind heart, and compassion. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Connect Church, or Christian Family Services.

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This obituary was published by Penwell-Gabel Olathe.