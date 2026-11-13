Richard Lee Maxwell Jr-Age 16. November 11, 2026. Survived by family and friends. Public viewing, Friday November 13, 2026, 2-5pm, Smith Funeral Home, 706 Monroe Street. Family visitation, November 14, 2026, 10-11am with funeral service to follow at Mt. Gilead MB Church 4004 Lebanon Pike. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.