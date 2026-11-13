In Davidson County, the current temperature is 37.8°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 47.5°F, with a low of 35.4°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph, and there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. The skies will transition to overcast as the day progresses.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 39.2°F, with winds calming down to 6.6 mph. The precipitation chance remains low at 1%, with overcast conditions expected throughout the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 47°F 35°F Overcast

Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast

Sunday 55°F 40°F Overcast

Monday 56°F 42°F Overcast

Tuesday 60°F 44°F Overcast

Wednesday 65°F 46°F Clear sky

Thursday 58°F 53°F Overcast