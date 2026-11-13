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11/13/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 48 and Lows Around 39; Current Temp 38, Winds Up to 9 MPH
By Source Staff,7 days ago
In Davidson County, the current temperature is 37.8°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time, and the skies are partly cloudy.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 47.5°F, with a low of 35.4°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph, and there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. The skies will transition to overcast as the day progresses.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 39.2°F, with winds calming down to 6.6 mph. The precipitation chance remains low at 1%, with overcast conditions expected throughout the evening.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Friday 47°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 46°F Clear sky
Thursday 58°F 53°F Overcast