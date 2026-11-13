Barbara Elizabeth Merritt, age 83, of Donelson, Tennessee passed away November 9, 2026. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on March 21, 1943 and attended North High School. When Barbara was 16, she married her childhood sweetheart James L. “Bo” Merritt on August 4, 1959 in Lafayette, Georgia. They were married 67 years.

In the late 1970s, Barbara followed a dream of nursing and enrolled in Nashville Tech School of Nursing and received her LPN degree. She worked as a nurse in both hospital and private practice settings for more than 30 years.

She had faith in God and was a former member of First Baptist of Donelson and Lakewood Baptist also in Donelson.

Her beliefs were instilled in her children and grandchildren, who know her as someone who loves unconditionally.

Caring for her family began at a young age by helping her parents care for her three younger siblings. Years later, she did the same for her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and many other family members. She has always been the family’s on-call nurse!

Barbara‘s greatest passion was her wonderfully large family. She was proud of the fact she could keep up with each one’s interest and current activities. She was always willing to tell you the latest about everyone else.

Barbara loved being a pet owner throughout her life and treated each one as though they were her family member.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Mildred Mullins and daughter-in-law, Terry Merritt. Barbara is survived by her precious husband James “Bo” Merritt; children: Scott (Donna) Merritt, Steve Merritt, Kelley (Kenneth) Atkins; grandchildren: Del Merritt, Brennan (Mariana) Merritt, Brantley (Espi) Merritt, Kaylynn (Rob) Cunningham, Mac (Lindsey) Merritt, Jamison (Kenzie) Merritt, Mitchell Salley, Shane (Beth) Salley, Tara (Joey) Norrell, Trey Lashlee, Maggie (Reed) Lawrence, Holly (Dustin) Hepburn; great grandchildren: Reece, Jaysen, Emma, Sonny, Champ, Lennon, Sara-Grace, Lyla, Boston, Bo, Bennett, Annalise; siblings: Earline Parsons, Buddy (Debra) Mullins, Pat (Amy) Mullins; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and again on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

A Celebration of Life will take place at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204, on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 2:30 pm.

A Graveside Service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204, on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 3:30 pm.