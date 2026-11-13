Carousel Club, a Private Members Club for Families, Plans 2028 Opening in Berry Hill

photo from Carousel Club

A new private members club designed for families is coming to Nashville’s Berry Hill neighborhood. Carousel Club plans to open its flagship location in early 2028, offering children’s activities, fitness, wellness, dining, and social spaces under one roof. More Local Living News

Founded by Nashville entrepreneur Andrew Sohr, the two-story club is designed to give children a place to play and learn while parents enjoy amenities and activities of their own.

“We kept finding that the places our kids loved going weren’t places we wanted to spend time, and the places my wife, Molly and I loved weren’t really designed for our kids,” said Sohr in a release. “We started asking ourselves why those two things had to be separate.”

The main floor will focus on children and family activities, featuring an indoor playground, arts and crafts and STEM spaces, a music room, sensory room, arcade, indoor turf field, basketball and pickleball courts, cooking classes and a family movie theater. The club will also offer supervised nursery and toddler care, family dining, private event spaces and an on-site children’s barbershop.

The second floor will be designed primarily for adults, with coworking and meeting spaces, a moms-only lounge, fitness center, Pilates studio, golf simulators and an adults-only lounge and bar. Wellness amenities will include a sauna, steam room and cold plunge.

Nashville-based Strategic Hospitality will develop and operate the club’s food and beverage offerings. Pfeffer Torode Architecture is leading the architectural design, with interiors by Stephanie Sabbe and children’s play spaces designed by London-based TigerPlay.

The project also includes a team of advisors, including Will Guidara, former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park; Brian Canlis, former co-owner of Seattle’s Canlis restaurant; and Nashville entrepreneurs and former professional athletes Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East.

“As a mom of three, I know how much families are juggling every day,” said Johnson East. “You want your kids to have a place where they can play, learn, and feel safe, but you also want somewhere you genuinely enjoy spending time yourself.”

Carousel Club has already begun inviting a limited group of prospective founding members. The club will gradually offer additional memberships to families on the waitlist as it moves closer to its planned opening.

Families interested in joining the waitlist or learning more can visit aroundthecarousel.com.