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Nashville
OBITUARY: Janice Marie Howard
By Jennifer Haley,4 days ago
Ms. Janice Marie Howard transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
She leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish her memory.
The arrangements are incomplete at this time. The completed obituary will be forthcoming. https://www.newgenerationfh.com
Please keep the family of Ms. Janice Marie Howard in your thoughts and prayers.