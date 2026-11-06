11/5/26: Clear Skies and 62° This Evening with a Low of 58°; High Today Reached 71°, Winds Light, No Precipitation.

In Davidson County at 7:00 PM, the temperature is 61.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. There is no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, making for pleasant evening conditions.

Earlier today, the high reached 70.5°F, with a low of 47.8°F. Wind speeds varied slightly, peaking at 3.4 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day remained at 0%, and no rain was recorded.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.3°F. Winds will continue to be light, up to 3.2 mph, with mainly clear skies expected overnight. No significant changes in conditions are anticipated.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 71°F 48°F Fog

Friday 58°F 42°F Overcast

Saturday 57°F 38°F Overcast

Sunday 62°F 45°F Overcast

Monday 67°F 47°F Clear sky

Tuesday 67°F 48°F Overcast

Wednesday 66°F 51°F Overcast