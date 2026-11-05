Nashville Food Project Expands Community Orchards With New Brooklyn Heights Site

photo from Nashville Food Project

The Nashville Food Project welcomes Brooklyn Heights Community Garden as its newest partner orchard site. A community planting took place on October 29th at the community garden, located at 1833 Haynes St. More Local Living News

The project aims to provide a long-term source of fresh, healthy food in a neighborhood where residents have identified a need for greater access to nutritious options.

“We would love to plant an orchard in the community because there are few fruit trees and little access to any in the neighborhood and we would love to be able to provide them,” said Bridget Bryant, Farm Manager of Brooklyn Heights Community Garden. “Having access to healthy food is essential to having a healthy mind, body, and spirit.”

The orchard is part of The Nashville Food Project’s ongoing efforts to establish community-led orchards throughout Nashville. The organization partners with The Giving Grove, a national nonprofit that supports neighborhood orchards designed to improve food access and strengthen communities.

“Community orchards are a long-term investment in food access, neighborhood connection, and shared stewardship,” said Lindsey McKee, Community Orchard Manager of The Nashville Food Project. “We are grateful to partner with Brooklyn Heights Community Garden and The Giving Grove to help bring this orchard to life with the people who will care for it and benefit from it for years to come.”

Coast of Maine also supported the planting, donating raised bed soil through Elder’s ACE East Nashville.

The Nashville Food Project works to address food insecurity through community gardens, food recovery and meal preparation. In 2026, the organization expects to provide more than 344,000 made-from-scratch meals and recover more than 330,000 pounds of food to support community organizations across Nashville.

The organization is also seeking additional locations for future community orchards. Neighborhood groups, schools, churches, community gardens and other organizations interested in establishing and maintaining an orchard can apply on a rolling basis.

For more information or to apply for a future orchard site, visit thenashvillefoodproject.org/community-orchards.