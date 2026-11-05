New Rooftop Sushi Restaurant Announced for Voce Hotel & Residences

photo from Voce

A new rooftop restaurant in Midtown will feature sushi, grilled dishes, and panoramic views of Nashville. More Eat & Drink News

VOCE Hotel & Residences has announced IKIGAI, a new restaurant and lounge on the 25th floor of the mixed-use development.

Named after the Japanese philosophy meaning “the joy of living,” IKIGAI will focus on sushi and grilled cuisine in a fine dining setting.

The 6,200-square-foot restaurant will accommodate 145 seated guests and offer views of the Nashville skyline. Designed by ID & Design International (IDDI), the space will sit next to the property’s resort-style rooftop pool, which features private cabanas and food-and-beverage service.

IKIGAI will be open to the public for reservations, as well as to hotel guests, residents and members of the VOCE Collective.

“The rooftop restaurant will be one of the most distinctive features of the VOCE experience,” said Mack McClung, founder of VOCE and CEO of Vastland Company. “IDDI has designed a spectacular space that perfectly captures our team’s vision and the vibrant energy of Nashville.”

The restaurant will be operated by VOCE Hospitality and Management Company, which will oversee the dining experience and service.

VOCE Hotel & Residences combines private residences with hotel services, allowing owners to use their properties as primary homes, second homes or furnished residences with the option to participate in a managed hospitality program.

The rooftop restaurant is part of the development’s larger amenity collection, which includes 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

IKIGAI has not announced an opening date.

VOCE Hotel & Residences is located at 1717 Hayes St, Nashville.