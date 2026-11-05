Two Men Charged in October Exchange of Gunfire on Hickory Hollow Terrace

From left to right: Terrance Martin, Calvin Howse Jr & Paul Cowling/Photos: MNPD

Three men, including two convicted felons, are in jail after an October 14 exchange of gunfire during an apparent drug deal gone bad in the 800 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace, police said. More Crime News

Calvin Howse Jr., 22, reportedly met Terrance Martin, 24, to buy marijuana from him. The two got into an altercation that led to gunfire. Howse was shot in the mouth and hospitalized. Martin fled, and warrants were taken out for his arrest.

On Tuesday, TITANS detectives found Martin at the Mapco at 765 Bell Road, where he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Paul Cowling, 22. Martin was taken into custody. Cowling tried to run but was quickly caught. Officers saw him discard a firearm, which was recovered. Martin also had a pistol when he was arrested, and more than 200 grams of marijuana were recovered from the vehicle.

Martin is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two counts of felon in possession of a gun, felony drug possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and violating his bond release on domestic violence charges. He remains jailed on $278,000 bond.

Cowling is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony drug possession and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond was set at $20,000.

Howse was arrested when he was discharged from the hospital this week. He is charged with felon in possession of a gun, felony marijuana possession and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He remains jailed on $80,000 bond.

Source: MNPD