OBITUARY: Brenda J. Wooden

Brenda J. Wooden, age 57, of Joelton, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lucien and Hazel DeSheles; brother Lucien DeSheles III; sister Rita Dickson; and aunt Patsy Demonbreun.

Survivors include her husband Barry Wooden; sons Jason Allen Wooden, Austin Barry (Mykah) Wooden, and Lucas Edgar Wooden; grandchildren Caysun Rae Wooden, Henry Rhett Wooden, and Levi Nelson Wooden; and siblings Larry DeDheles, Rose Phillips, Beverly McQuisten, Christine Davis, and Barbara Grice.

Her family was the center of her world, and she found her greatest joy in the love and happiness they shared. She will be remembered for her caring heart, unwavering devotion, and the countless cherished memories she leaves behind.

Brenda attended Clarksville Highway Church of Christ where a Memorial Service in her honor will take place on Saturday, November 7th at 3pm. Visitation with the family will take place an hour before at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider making a donation to help with the expense of final arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home.