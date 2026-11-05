OBITUARY: Curtis Dewayne Grigsby

Curtis Dewayne Grigsby Sr.- Age 38. October 21, 2026. Survived by family and friends. Public viewing, Wednesday November 4, 2026, 2-5pm, Smith Funeral Home, 706 Monroe Street. Family Visitation, Thursday, November 5, 2026, 3-4pm, with funeral service to follow at Smith Funeral Chapel 706 Monroe Street.

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This obituary was published by Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.