OBITUARY: Mary Henderson Smith

Mary Henderson Smith, age 83, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at her residence. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at McEvoy Funeral Home, conducted by Everett Hollowell. Burial will follow the service at Foundry Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation with the family is scheduled from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday and after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until the time of service.

Mary Henderson Smith was born April 25, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Luther Henderson and the late Lottie Briley Henderson. She married Clandus Smith, who survives in Paris, on May 3, 1968. She is also survived by her daughter, Marlene (Michael) Piccolo of Rochester, Michigan; sisters, Martha Watkins and Linda Hudgins; brothers, Franklin, Billy, and Kenneth Henderson; and by several nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her daughters, Karen Smith and Ava Smith; sister, Betty Fairchild; and brother, Ricky Henderson.

Mrs. Smith was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed gardening. She was a remarkable family historian and could recall many names and events with ease. Mary retired from Frito-Lay in Michigan with 30 years of service. She dearly loved her family and spending time with them.

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This obituary was published by McEvoy Funeral Home.