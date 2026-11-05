11/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 68, Currently 67; Low Tonight 54, Overcast with Light Winds and No Precipitation…

Current conditions in Davidson County at 12:50 PM show a temperature of 66.6°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 3.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are partly cloudy.

The outlook for today indicates a high temperature of 67.5°F and a low of 47.8°F. Winds may increase slightly to 4.3 mph later in the day. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and conditions are expected to remain stable. This evening, temperatures will dip to a low of 54.3°F under overcast skies, with winds continuing at 4.3 mph.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts reported for Davidson County at this time.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 67°F 48°F Fog

Friday 56°F 43°F Overcast

Saturday 57°F 43°F Overcast

Sunday 62°F 44°F Overcast

Monday 67°F 47°F Overcast

Tuesday 56°F 50°F Overcast

Wednesday 69°F 49°F Overcast