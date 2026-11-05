OBITUARY: Vera May Allen

Vera May Allen, Age 104, of Nashville, TN, passed away on November 01, 2026.

Preceded in death by her mother, Agnes E. Fort; father, Wesley Fort; daughter, Kay Lambert; son, Ron Allen, and his wife, Bonnie; and her grandson-in-law; Chris Stelzer.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat (Roger) Cates, Jan Stevens, and Pamela (Joel) Brooks; grandchildren, Darren (Deeann) Lambert, Bill (Vanessa) Buckley, Becky (Jay) Beier, Bryan (Jennifer) Carrell, Leann (George) Lee, and Rachel Stelzer. She had 13 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous extended family.

For 30 years she worked as the Senior Dietician at R.S. Gass Hospital for the State of TN. She was a longtime member of the Inglewood Baptist Church, having been a member for 70 years. She was an artist who enjoyed painting and ceramics. She was a seamstress who dressed her girls and was proud to design and sew their prom dresses. She was a lifelong gardener. Her garden extended from the back to the front yard and she often said that it was her garden that kept her alive for so long.

There are no services planned at this time.

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This obituary was published by Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home – Nashville Chapel.