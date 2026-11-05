OBITUARY: Mable Evans Harris

Mable Evans Harris – Age 93 of Nashville, TN. November 2, 2026. Mable will be remembered for her deep love of her children and grandchildren, and the strength that carried her through her final days. She was a longtime and faithful member of Haywood Hills Baptist Church. She found joy, tending to her flowerbeds and expressing her love through cooking for family and friends. Her warmth, kindness, and love for those around her will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Kenneth Harris; parents, Charlie and Velma Apple; brothers, Dan, Frank, Bill and Obie Apple; and sister, Barbara Gray Holland. Survived by daughters, Jerelyn (Mike) Jones and Christie (Carl) Barrett; grandchildren, Nicole, Megan (Ryan) Kinzie, Lance Bowling and Ashley (Matthew) Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and brother, Garland Apple.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.