OBITUARY: Robert Emmett Stewart

Robert Emmett “Bob” Stewart 3rd, 71, passed away on October 26, 2026, in Freeville, New York.

Born on September 27, 1955, in Binghamton, New York, Bob’s life was marked by steady work, service, and enduring connections with family and friends. In 1973, he joined the United States Navy and served until 1977, a chapter of his life of which he was especially proud. He served on the USS Borderline as an engine mechanic.

After his military service, Bob worked for Morse Chain and BorgWarner for a number of years. He later spent several years with the Cortland Water Works, where he remained until shortly after the death of his daughter, Amanda. He then worked at Cortland Cemetery alongside his longtime friend, John Duff, and took special care with Amanda Ann Stewart’s resting place.

Several years later, Bob moved to Nashville and accepted a position at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. As head of maintenance, he built a respected career over 25 years and played an important role in making the arena what it is today. He retired when his health no longer allowed him to continue working.

Outside of work, Bob enjoyed following the Buffalo Bills, the Nashville Predators, and the Tennessee Titans. He liked fishing, camping on the islands in Tennessee, scenic views, and long car rides. In his younger years, he attended car shows with his longtime best friend, Dave Pierce. He also enjoyed working on models and treasured time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He valued reminiscing with his cousin Danny, whose bond with Bob remained especially meaningful over the years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia (Wing) Stewart; his daughter, Melissa (Dan) Nye; his son, Benjamin (Danielle) Stewart; his brother, David (Carolyn) Stewart; his sisters, Kathleen Stewart and Diane (Richard) Valle; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Emmett Stewart 2nd; his mother, Doris Ford Cross; and his daughter, Amanda Ann Stewart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 28, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at VFW, 2272 Dryden Rd. Robert Emmett “Bob” Stewart 3rd will be remembered with love and laughter by those who knew him.

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