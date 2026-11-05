Chipotle is Now Open in Bellevue

photo by Andrea Keller

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new restaurant in Bellevue, bringing its popular burritos, bowls and tacos to the west Nashville neighborhood. More Eat & Drink News

The restaurant is located at 7116 Highway 70 South, near the intersection of Highway 70 and Old Hickory Boulevard.

The new location offers Chipotle’s signature menu of customizable burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, salads and quesadillas. Customers can choose from a variety of proteins, including chicken, steak, barbacoa, carnitas and sofritas, along with rice, beans, salsa, guacamole and other toppings.

The Bellevue restaurant also offers in-store pickup, delivery, and catering.

According to Chipotle’s website, the restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. The new Bellevue location joins several other Chipotle restaurants in the Nashville area.

For more information or to place an order, visit Chipotle’s Bellevue location here.