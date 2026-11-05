Taziki’s Adds Surf & Turf Feast With Blackened Shrimp

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Serves Holiday Indulgence with NEW Surf & Turf Feast

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has a new Surf & Turf Feast on the menu, pairing its Grilled Beef Feast with a five-piece blackened Shrimp Skewer. This is the first time the fast-casual chain has offered Shrimp Skewers on its Feasts menu, putting two grilled proteins on one plate. The launch also brings a new chocolate brownie, the return of a seasonal soup and a holiday gift card bonus. More Eat & Drink News

What Comes With the Taziki’s Surf & Turf Feast

The Surf & Turf Feast includes:

Grilled Beef

One five-piece Shrimp Skewer

Choice of side salad

One homemade side

Scratch-made horseradish sauce

Baked pita chip

The shrimp are grilled with blackened seasoning, which gives them a smoky, peppery flavor with a little heat. Guests can also add a Shrimp Skewer to any Feast on the menu. Prices vary by location.

Taziki’s Adds a Ghirardelli Double Dark Chocolate Brownie

The new Ghirardelli Double Dark Chocolate Brownie is baked fresh in-store and made with chocolate chips. Each regular serving includes two brownies. The brownie can also be added to catering orders.

Tomato Basil Soup With Feta Is Back for a Limited Time

Tomato Basil Soup with Feta has returned to Taziki’s menus for the cooler months. The soup is made from scratch and is available for a limited time only.

Spend $50 on Taziki’s Gift Cards, Get a $10 Voucher

Guests who spend $50 on gift cards in-store receive a $10 voucher for a future visit. Gift cards can be purchased in any combination of amounts that adds up to $50 to qualify for the bonus.

Gift card purchases and voucher redemptions are in-store only. Vouchers are valid through March 31, 2027, and other restrictions may apply. To find a nearby location, visit Tazikis.com.

Source: RestaurantNews.com