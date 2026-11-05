Nashville Police Seek Information After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Gallatin Pike

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning, November 4, after being struck by multiple vehicles while crossing Gallatin Pike N. in Nashville. Police are working to identify the man, who was not carrying identification. More Crime News

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gallatin Pike N., near 1748 Gallatin Pike. A southbound Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old man struck a grocery cart being pushed by the pedestrian, causing him to fall into the roadway.

The pickup truck driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and called 911. While the pedestrian was in the roadway, he was struck by a red sedan and a motorcycle. Neither driver stopped or remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office will assist with identifying the man.

Police say there were no apparent signs of impairment on the part of the pickup truck driver who remained at the scene. Light rain and drizzle were reported at the time of the crash. There were no pedestrian traffic signals or painted crosswalks at the intersection.

Anyone with information about the driver of the red sedan or the motorcycle rider is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department Traffic Division at 615-862-7738.

Source: MNPD