OBITUARY: Rebecca Merritt “Becky” VanDeren

Rebecca (Becky) Merritt VanDeren passed away on October 24, 2026.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she grew up in Greenhills with her parents and five siblings. She graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Vanderbilt University, where she met the love of her life, David. Becky and David were married in Cincinnati in 1991 then lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before settling in Collierville, TN to raise their two sons, Elliot and Adam.

Becky adored her family and friends and made everyone around her feel important, special, and seen. Her empathy, generosity, and excitement for the little moments in life-whether it was her love of dogs, a good book, a card or board game with loved ones, exploring new places, or gifting a pair of hand-knitted socks-will continue to be an inspiration to everyone she met.

Becky leaves her beloved husband, David, her children Elliot (Madden) and Adam, her cherished granddaughter, Colligan, her siblings Rita Broun (Bob), Bob Merritt (Brenda), Rick Merritt (Joyce), Ruth DePriest (Dennis), Gina Kahn, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Theresa Merritt, and her brother-in-law, Neil Kahn.

The family will hold a private memorial in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Page Robbins Adult Day Center or the World Central Kitchen.

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