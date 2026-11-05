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11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory Issued; Clear Skies Overnight, Low 54, High Today 66, Wind Up to 4 mph, Precip. 0…
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Dense Fog Advisory
Source: NWS
Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM today.
Current conditions in Davidson County at 3:00 AM show a temperature of 51.4°F, with a light wind of 2.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and a low of 49.1°F. For tonight, expect a low of 54.1°F with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 3.9 mph. The chance for precipitation remains low at 1%, with no expected accumulation.
Stay safe and be cautious of reduced visibility due to the fog advisory, which will last until the morning.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 47°F Clear sky
Tuesday 68°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 50°F Mainly clear