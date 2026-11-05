11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory Issued; Clear Skies Overnight, Low 54, High Today 66, Wind Up to 4 mph, Precip. 0…

Dense Fog Advisory

Source: NWS

Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM today.

Current conditions in Davidson County at 3:00 AM show a temperature of 51.4°F, with a light wind of 2.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and a low of 49.1°F. For tonight, expect a low of 54.1°F with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 3.9 mph. The chance for precipitation remains low at 1%, with no expected accumulation.

Stay safe and be cautious of reduced visibility due to the fog advisory, which will last until the morning.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast

Friday 56°F 46°F Overcast

Saturday 57°F 43°F Overcast

Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast

Monday 65°F 47°F Clear sky

Tuesday 68°F 50°F Overcast

Wednesday 68°F 50°F Mainly clear