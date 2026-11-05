OBITUARY: Michael Lynn Loy

Michael Lynn Loy, age 76, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on November 2, 2026. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 2, 1950.

Michael graduated from Belmont University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. On June 16, 1972, he married the love of his life, Debra Jean Wagoner, at Grandview Baptist Church in Nashville. Together, they shared many years of love, companionship, and cherished memories.

Michael dedicated his career to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, where he worked as a Sales Tax Auditor. Outside of his professional life, Michael had a passion for golf and enjoyed spending time doing what he loved. He will be remembered for the memories he created and the love he shared with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, WC Loy and Dorothy Cole Loy.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Debra Jean Loy; his children, Christina Loy Strange (Brian), Alisa Marie Loy, and Brittany Jean Loy; his grandchildren, Alexius Marie Taylor, Anthony “AJ” Holt, Kayliana Grace Loy, and Isabella Holt; his great-grandchild, B’Jorn Ash Mercury Miller; his sister-in-law, Denise Mayree Wagoner; nephew, Gabriel E. Kelton (Brooke); nieces, Shelley Olivia DelaCruz and Shannon E. Cunningham; and great nephews, Lincoln Kelton and Dylan Kelton.

Michael will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2027, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00pm officiated by Tim Lewis, with an interment to follow at 2:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

Pallbearers include: Andrew Poston, Brian Strange, Gabriel Kelton, Billy Pickett, Tommy O’Neal, and Dennis Ray Loy.